Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $8.82 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,889 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Twilio by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,637 shares of company stock worth $46,737,591. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded down $11.64 on Thursday, hitting $382.52. 29,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,067. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.05. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.32 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

