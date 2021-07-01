Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 853,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,473,000. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics makes up about 1.1% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $126,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $101,705,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $52,811,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $33,390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $28,142,000.

OCDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

