Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to post sales of $328.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $326.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $285.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.55.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 609,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $40,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 317,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,256 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

