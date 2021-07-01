Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the May 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $661.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.18. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 984,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $11,280,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $2,052,000. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

