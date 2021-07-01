Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter.

KRMA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,820. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77.

