Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEF)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.56 and last traded at $36.56. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09.

Globe Telecom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTMEF)

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

