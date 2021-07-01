Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 357,556 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.96.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 232,818 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

