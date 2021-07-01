Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,514 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the quarter. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 534.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,606 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

