Golden State Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.88. 545,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,445,559. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $206.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

