Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,893. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,856. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.80. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

