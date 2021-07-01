Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 35.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.28. 722,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

