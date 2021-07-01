Golden State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,541. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.22 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $341.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.