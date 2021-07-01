Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VTV traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.48. The company had a trading volume of 82,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.63 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

