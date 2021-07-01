Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.32.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $8,618,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,657 shares of company stock valued at $46,236,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.