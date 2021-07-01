Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.00

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 12293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $15,686,000.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

