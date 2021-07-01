Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Update

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Daniel Roitman bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $497,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.07%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.
Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.