Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Update

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Daniel Roitman bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $497,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLRE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $317.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.