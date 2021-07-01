Grumpy.finance Price Down 6.2% This Week (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $6,964.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.34 or 0.00692102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 12,041.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,234,273,030,198 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.