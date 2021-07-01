Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in June

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the May 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOY traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,093. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $36.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.7959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on GBOOY. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

