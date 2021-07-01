Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,162.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

TSM stock opened at $120.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $623.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

