Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,330 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,087 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

