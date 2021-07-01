Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $124.72 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $14.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

