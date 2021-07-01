Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning stock opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.15. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $53.38 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

