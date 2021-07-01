Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Robert Half International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 882,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,752 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of RHI opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.96. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

