Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.48 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RY. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

NYSE RY opened at $101.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $66.70 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

