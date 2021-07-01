Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,132,000 after acquiring an additional 131,366 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 284.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 60.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,255,000 after purchasing an additional 514,143 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.59. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.