Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OC opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $53.38 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

