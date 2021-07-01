Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.04.

Zillow Group stock opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.86, a P/E/G ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.