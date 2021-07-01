Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 28,764 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,764 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

