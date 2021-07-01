Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,278 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Black Knight stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.