Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $148.82 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.61 and a 52-week high of $191.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.04.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

