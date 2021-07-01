GYEN Market Cap Reaches $19.96 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. GYEN has a market cap of $19.96 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00133807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00169890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,316.73 or 1.00226780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

