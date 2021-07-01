H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Up 124.7% in June

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, a growth of 124.7% from the May 31st total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.15. H.I.S. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

