Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $439.60

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 439.60 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 435.13 ($5.69), with a volume of 221930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.40 ($5.52).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of £858.59 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 392.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.