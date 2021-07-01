Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in June

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY remained flat at $$20.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.
About Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
