Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in June

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY remained flat at $$20.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

