Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,700 shares, an increase of 362.7% from the May 31st total of 108,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 522,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of HCDI opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 472.2% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 43.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

