Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,700 shares, an increase of 362.7% from the May 31st total of 108,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 522,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of HCDI opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.
Harbor Custom Development Company Profile
Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.