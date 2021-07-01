HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $46.37 million and $7.26 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00135875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00169097 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,405.09 or 1.00553797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002930 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.