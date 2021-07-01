HARD Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $46.67 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002109 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.67 million and $3.99 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00140408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00170661 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,384.17 or 0.99960587 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,250,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.