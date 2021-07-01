Head to Head Analysis: Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) vs. Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Clene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -15,942.43% -74.75% -62.13% Clene N/A -173.18% -59.45%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Clene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Clene 0 0 4 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 476.27%. Clene has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 97.95%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Clene.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Clene shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Clene shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Clene’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 218.31 -$23.08 million ($0.41) -7.20 Clene $210,000.00 3,188.63 -$19.28 million ($1.23) -9.14

Clene has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Checkpoint Therapeutics. Clene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkpoint Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clene has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Clene on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells. It is also developing CK-101, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103, a selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of bromodomain and extra-terminal bromodomains; and anti-carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a fully human preclinical antibody to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize certain assets in connection with its licenses in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a topical gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to accelerate wound healing; CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat disease-causing infections, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution; and CNM-PtAu7, a gold-platinum CSN therapeutic for oncology applications. Clene Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

