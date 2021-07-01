Head-To-Head Review: CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.1, suggesting that its share price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Jack Henry & Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23% Jack Henry & Associates 17.22% 19.88% 12.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and Jack Henry & Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million 56.35 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -32.00 Jack Henry & Associates $1.70 billion 7.16 $296.67 million $3.86 42.36

Jack Henry & Associates has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jack Henry & Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CleanSpark and Jack Henry & Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jack Henry & Associates 0 5 5 0 2.50

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 185.46%. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus price target of $174.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.68%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats CleanSpark on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users. The company's products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that provides intelligent control of a microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that offers a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. It also provides critical power switchgear and hardware solutions, including parallel switchgear, automatic transfer switches, and related control and circuit protective equipment solutions; technology-based consulting services comprising design, marketing/digital content, engineering and SalesForce development, and strategy services; and distributed energy microgrid system design and engineering, and project consulting services. In addition, the company offers open automated demand response (OpenADR) and other middleware communication protocol software solutions, such as Canvas, an OpenADR virtual top node built for testing and managing virtual end nodes; and Plaid, a software solution that allows internet connected products to add load shifting capabilities into APIs. Further, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting waste and organic materials into synthesis gas, which is used as fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, jets, duel-fuel diesel engines, gas turbines, steam boilers, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a cost-efficient system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

