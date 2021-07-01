Head-To-Head Survey: Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) & Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aptiv and Patrick Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptiv 3.80% 8.41% 3.91% Patrick Industries 4.49% 21.66% 7.07%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aptiv and Patrick Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptiv 2 3 16 0 2.67 Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

Aptiv currently has a consensus price target of $140.53, suggesting a potential downside of 10.68%. Patrick Industries has a consensus price target of $84.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Aptiv.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aptiv and Patrick Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptiv $13.07 billion 3.26 $1.80 billion $1.94 81.10 Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.70 $97.06 million $4.20 17.38

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Patrick Industries. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Aptiv has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Aptiv on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moulding; interior passage door; slide-out trim and fascia product; thermoformed shower surround; specialty bath and closet building product; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tank; boat cover, tower, top, and frame; CNC molds and composite part; and slotwall panel and component. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panel, drywall and finishing product, electronic, audio system component, appliance, wiring product, electrical and plumbing product, cement siding product, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester product, roofing, laminate and ceramic flooring product, shower door, furniture, fireplace and surround, interior and exterior lighting product, and other product. This segment also offers transportation and logistics service. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

