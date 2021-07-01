Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 28,600 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Himax Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 57.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

