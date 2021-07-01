HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of HQY traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $81.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,696. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.30. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,351.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $70,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

