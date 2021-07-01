Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.
Heartland Express stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $22.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
