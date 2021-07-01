Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Heartland Express stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

