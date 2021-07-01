HedgeTrade 1-Day Volume Tops $104,617.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $342.79 million and approximately $104,617.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004750 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00033592 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000987 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000281 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00040163 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001182 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

