HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 25.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLE. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.17 ($64.90).

HLE stock traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €57.76 ($67.95). 336,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €34.50 ($40.59) and a 52 week high of €61.90 ($72.82). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.38. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

