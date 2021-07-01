HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLLGY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

