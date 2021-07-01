Helmet.insure Market Capitalization Achieves $14.10 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001214 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $14.10 million and approximately $824,633.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00141630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00170901 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,716.60 or 0.99994696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002900 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,452,714 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.