Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSBI traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. 1,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,200. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

