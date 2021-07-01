Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.820-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.440 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

HPE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. 29,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

