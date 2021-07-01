Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

